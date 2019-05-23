Castle in the Clouds offers Moultonborough residents free admission for opening day
Castle in the Clouds will open for the season Saturday, May 25, welcoming Moultonborough residents with free admission, followed by the first stargazing program of the year in the Carriage House. For more information, call 603-476-5900, or visit castleintheclouds.org. (Courtesy photo)
MOULTONBOROUGH — The Castle Preservation Society, nonprofit who operates Castle in the Clouds, invites the public to the castle for opening day on Saturday, May 25. Castle in the Clouds was listed to the National Register of Historic Places with national significance in 2018 and offers mansion tours, dining, programs and events, and riding stables, plus access to 28 miles of hiking trails managed by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust.

Moultonborough residents are offered free admission on opening day with proof of residency and photo identification. At 8 p.m., the castle invites the public to its first stargazing program of the year. This program is free and begins with a night sky talk in the Carriage House provided by the New Hampshire Astronomical Society. Other programs planned for this season include an overnight family camp out, specialty tours focused on architecture, technology and furnishings, guided walks of the Brook Walk trail, New Hampshire Humanities lectures on music history and cellar holes, and Castle After Hours, solar gazing, yoga on the lawn, Family Fun Day, and Open Air Landscape Art. The Castle Car Show is returning to the field by Shannon Pond on Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with a collection of automobiles from turn of the 20th century to present day.

The Carriage House Restaurant will also open for the season, as well as the gift shop. The library will have a refreshed stone facade after undergoing spring restoration. “To prevent interior water damage, masons are re-pointing the stones that make up this end’s exterior facade, which involves documenting and removing each stone and re-installing it in its original position with new mortar,” said Curator Robin Sherman. “The timber rafter tails and exterior framing around the windows that have decayed over the years are also being restored.” In addition to tours of the main two floors of the mansion, visitors can take guided basement tours. Basement tours take place daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and tickets are available online in advance and in the gift shop based on availability.

Castle in the Clouds is open daily from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., from May 25-Oct. 27. Admission is available at the front gate at 455 Old Mountain Road until 3 p.m., and in the gift shop through the 586 Ossipee Park Road gate until 4 pm. For more information, call 603-476-5900, or visit castleintheclouds.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.