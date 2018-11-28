GILFORD — This Sunday, Dec. 2, will be a performance by the Carter Mountain Brass Band, under the direction of Debbi Gibson. This annual concert, Need a Little Christmas?, will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Gilford at 3 p.m.
The program will feature familiar pop tunes, Christmas carol arrangements, novelty tunes performed by small ensembles from the band, a sing-a-long, and an encore to send everyone home happy. In the tradition of past Christmas performances, the music will be enhanced by a visual slideshow designed by Phil Polhemus of Latchkey Productions, and also featured will be stories, poems, and rhymes. Seasonal dessert will be available following the performance.
Donations of $8 will be accepted at the door.
