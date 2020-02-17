LACONIA — The Carolyn Ramsay Band will perform at Pitman's Freight Room on Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.
The Carolyn Ramsay Band is a collaboration between Carolyn Ramsay, lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Jessica Ramsay, lead vocals, harmony and rhythm guitar; Chuck Farrell, lead guitar; Bud Clark, bass guitar; and Mike Chatigny, percussion and back-up vocals.
The band formed in 2012 with the goal of bringing music to central New Hampshire. CRB hails from Wolfeboro, and has roots in rock and folk music.
Doors open at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
