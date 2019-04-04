LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television will screen the 1945 film 'Captain Kidd,' starring Charles Laughton, Randolph Scott and Barbara Britton, at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights April 5-6 for LRPA After Dark.
In 'Captain Kidd,' a pirate, Laughton, convinces England’s King William III that he is an honest ship’s captain, and that he’s just the man to escort a treasure-laden vessel bound for England through the dangerous waters off of Madagascar. He further persuades the King that he needs a crew of condemned pirates for the job, and that they should be given a royal pardon. Kidd’s plan is to double-cross the King and take the treasures for himself.
Although historically inaccurate, 'Captain Kidd' is regarded for strong performances from the cast.
LRPA TV is on Atlantic Broadband channel 25, and live streaming by visiting www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.