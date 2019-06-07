MANCHESTER — Featuring seven cultural attractions, the Lakes Region branch of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail is ready for a busy 2019 season.
In nearby Wolfeboro, the Wright Museum is hosting a speaker series throughout the summer, focusing on different topics related to World War II.
On Saturday, June 29, the New Hampshire Boat Museum opens for its season.
“We are in the midst of an ambitious capital campaign and hope to break ground on a new facility in downtown Wolfeboro in the near future,” said Executive Director Martha Cummings. “Our current facility will have a new roof put on by then and we plan expanded programs throughout the summer.”
Other highlights include kids programs and art exhibits at The Libby in Wolfeboro, and music nights and open air landscape art at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.
“There is so much to see, do and experience on the trail,” said Cummings. “You won’t go home disappointed.”
For more information about the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.