Piano Player of the Year for four years, Katz blends blues, soul-jazz, jam-band rock, and Americana music into an original style all his own. Besides leading the Bruce Katz Band, Katz performs regularly with the Delbert McClinton Band, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, John Hammond, and Maria Muldaur. He was a member of the Gregg Allman Band from 2007-2013.
Admission is $20, and doors open at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
