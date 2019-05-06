CONCORD — Brooklyn Rider will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m., as part of the 2018-19 William H. Gile Concert Series.
Brooklyn Rider is a quartet comprising Johnny Gandelsman, violin; Colin Jacobsen, violin; Nicholas Cords, viola; and Michael Nicolas, cello.
Last fall, Brooklyn Rider released "Dreamers" on Sony Music Masterworks, with Mexican jazz vocalist Magos Herrera. The recording includes gems of the Ibero-American songbook as well as pieces written to texts by Octavio Paz, Rubén Darío, and Federico García Lorca.
Brooklyn Rider is debuting its Healing Modes project this season, presenting Beethoven’s Opus 132 alongside five new commissions by Reena Esmail, Gabriela Lena Frank, Matana Roberts, Caroline Shaw, and Du Yun.
Tickets for the May 8 performance are available at no charge, but are limited to four per patron, by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111, going to ccanh.com, or going to the box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.