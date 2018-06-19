BRISTOL — The Bristol Summer Concert Series will get underway on Thursday, June 28, when Studio Two The Beatles Tribute band takes the stage in Kelley Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Concerts are held rain or shine, and in case of inclement weather the concerts will be held indoors at the Historic Bristol Town Hall at 45 Summer Street.
The concert lineup continues in July and August with the Uncle Steve Band on July 5, the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio on July 12, The Bel Airs on July 19, Annie & The Orphans on July 26, and Club Soda on Aug. 23. There will be no concerts on Aug. 2, 9, and 16.
“Thanks to the generosity of some local sponsors we are able to continue this wonderful summer tradition with a six-concert series,” said Leslie Dion, Chair of the Events Committee. "Due to budget constraints, the committee was unable to provide the full eight-week concert series this summer,”
Summer 2018 Concert Sponsors include Goodrum Enterprises, the Hometown Voice, New England Family Housing, New England Forestry Consultants Inc. and several anonymous donors.
Up to date concert info is posted on the Town of Bristol web site at www.townofbristolnh.org, on local Bristol TV, and on the Tapply-Thompson Community Center website at www.ttccrec.org. You can also follow the Bristol Community Events Committee on Facebook at Facebook.com/Bristol Community Events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.