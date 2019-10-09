CENTER HARBOR — As a teacher, advisor, coach, dorm parent, dean, and founder and director of the Girls Leadership Camp, Brooklyn Raney has worked in many ways with many young people. Her new book, "One Trusted Adult: How to Build Strong Connections and Healthy Boundaries with Young People," aims to empower all adults choosing to have a role in a young person’s life with skills for building trust, establishing boundaries, and creating a positive culture.
The book includes stories, ideas and practical tips that will resonate with everyone from camp counselors to coaches and piano teachers to principals.
Meet the author at Bayswater Book Co. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 1-3 p.m.
