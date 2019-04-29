MEREDITH — The Friends of the Meredith Library will host their second book sale of 2019 on Thursday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on Friday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books are sorted by category, dealers are welcome and scanners are permitted during the sale.
Proceeds from the three annual book sales benefit provide funds for children and adult reading programs, passes to the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, Castle in the Clouds and various museums; access to ancestry and genealogy programs and guest speakers from the New Hampshire Humanities Council.
There is no admission to the book sale, but donations are accepted. Become a new member of the Friends, and receive a canvas book bag which can be filled with books one time free of charge. Individual memberships are $15, family memberships are $25 and businesses are $50. Memberships may be updated any day during the event. For more information on the book sale, or to volunteer, call 603-520-0434.
