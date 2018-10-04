Boarding the Bus
If you remember the 60’s, those years of transformation, perhaps you recall the Simon and Garfunkle song “America” from the album “Bookends.”
… “Kathy," I said as we boarded a Greyhound in Pittsburgh
"Michigan seems like a dream to me now."
It took me four days to hitchhike from Saginaw
I've gone to look for America
Laughing on the bus
Playing games with the faces
She said the man in the gabardine suit was a spy
I said "Be careful his bowtie is really a camera" …
Forty-five years ago, in January 1973, I boarded a Greyhound bus in White River Junction, Vermont with one suitcase and a satchel of books headed for a garret apartment in Greenwich Village. My memories of arriving at Port Authority, the bus station on Ninth Avenue and 42nd Street, filled with exhaust fumes, the sound of compressed air deactivating the brakes, idling motors and humanity of all ages wandering aimlessly or sleeping about the place, are vague. There were many bus trips back and forth during those early years when I traveled home to New Hampshire – then there came a point when you just outgrew the bus.
Gary Shteyngart’s novel Lake Success (Random House, 2018) was reviewed in the New York Times Book Review last weekend. Barry Cohen, the protagonist, is a Long Island-born financier and hedge-fund manager who boards a bus at Port Authority to begin a pilgrimage to El Paso, Texas in search of a former girlfriend. He’s escaping from an imploding marriage and a Securities and Exchange investigation. I was attracted to the book because the author, Gary Shteyngart, had published an article in the weekend Financial Times a few weeks previously about his own bus trip across the United States, from New York City to Los Angeles, California as he was writing the book:
"For the next four months, on and off, I would cross the United States on one of the most storied forms of American transportation (just ask Midnight Cowboy’s dying “Ratso” Rizzo): the Greyhound bus. ... Now some writers have what is called ‘an imagination’ They can easily imagine what taking a bus cross-country would be like, and then fill the characters, build a plot, and so on. I unfortunately, do not have an imagination and write from a heavily journalistic perspective."
When we think of bus transportation we also recall Rosa Parks. On December 1, 1955, Ms. Parks refused to give up her seat in the “colored section” of a public bus in Montgomery, Alabama, to a white person because there were no more seats on the bus. There were the Freedom Riders, people who traveled from the North to the South to work in the Civil Rights movement. It took federal legislation to be certain there was nondiscrimination in busses.
Notwithstanding, like so many other things, travel by bus has changed. No longer are they dreary and outfitted with seats that are upholstered with fabric that is faded and soiled. Today there are luxury coaches. Now I only think of traveling to New Hampshire by bus. Two coaches leave daily from First Avenue and 42nd Street, just across from the United Nations, going to Portland, Maine and Nashua and Concord, New Hampshire. These long handsome vehicles are outfitted with soft leather seats and in the back on a mahogany shelf there is a Keurig machine with coffee, tea, and hot chocolate pods, a bucket of ice filled with cold drinks and water and several baskets filled with fruit, cookies, chips and other snacks.
One can plug in and listen to one’s own music and podcasts or there is an entertainment channel with a movie and other listening options. There are earphones next to each seat. If you have driven from New Hampshire to Manhattan you understand the risk of being delayed for hours in traffic if there is an accident on 495 or Route 90. Driving in a pounding rain shower or encountering an unexpected snow storm can be terrifying. Now I just lean back in my seat, adjust a soft pillow behind my head, wrap a soft blanket around my shoulders and get lost in a book.
What I most enjoy about the trip is meeting some of the people who travel with me. Couples who are in New York for an anniversary celebration, attending the theater or visiting museums and memorials. Many passengers are New Hampshire natives traveling home to visit family for a holiday or long weekend. Or New Yorkers who have moved to the North Country and are traveling back and forth to the city to visit their urban families. There are musicians, bridesmaids, grandparents, students, medical patients and families. The ride is peaceful and quiet. When we pull into the bus terminal in Concord, early in the evening and often just as the sun is setting, the bus driver helps everyone down the steps of the coach with a warm smile. We take in the fresh air and know we are home.
Elizabeth Howard is an author and journalist. Her books include: Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2015), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R.Godine, 2015), Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie, (Thornwillow Press, 2011). She lives in New York City and has a home in Laconia. You can send her a note at: Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com
