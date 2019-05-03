CENTER TUFTONBORO — A bluegrass and mountain music concert will be held Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Old White Church on Route 109A, across from the Tuftonboro General Store & Post Office.
The concert features the duo of Michelle Canning, five-string banjo virtuoso and singer from Nashville, and Sarah Kate Morgan, award-winning mountain dulcimer player and singer, from eastern Tennessee. They are energetic performers of bluegrass, country music, Appalachian melodies and old-time tunes. Admission is free; a $10 donation is suggested. For information, call 603-569-3861.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.