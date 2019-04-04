LACONIA — Born and raised on the south side of Chicago by his grandmother, Biscuit Miller was given his childhood nickname after always being in the kitchen and underfoot while she was trying to cook. Growing up at his grandmother’s house gave Miller his love and appreciation for music, as gospel and soul were played in the home on a regular basis.
Miller was introduced to the electric bass, and the blues, at age 11 while visiting a friend’s house. “It was easy to play and I fell in love with it immediately,” he said.
Miller was asked to play in Chicago by Lonnie Brooks who needed a bass player for one night. That night turned into 10 years as Miller became the permanent bass player for the Lonnie Brooks Band. In 2000, he formed Biscuit and the Mix, and earned the Blues Music Award for Bassist of the Year in 2012.
The band is Myron Robinson, also known as Dr. Love, on drums; Bobby B on rhythm guitar, lead and background vocals; and Alex "Southside" Smith on guitar.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.