Nick Tamposi, Charlie St. Clair, 'Peddlar' Bridges and Anthony Santagate stand near the Weirs Drive-In Theatre, which will offer motorcycle-related films on Sept. 13 and 14, to coincide with Biketemberfest, a block party at Weirs Beach. The films will be 'Masters of Menace,' 'Cooling Down,' and 'Easy Rider.' (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun)