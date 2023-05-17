LACONIA — May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, with a goal to raise awareness of this important topic. To shine the light on mental health, and also to offer a fundraising event for the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, an exhibit and online auction of artwork is currently on view at Belknap Marketplace in Belmont. The Mental Health Art Auction is comprised of a wide variety of top-notch art. The theme of the exhibit is “Celebrating Mental Health and Diversity Through the Arts.”

“Art is a therapeutic way to relax and reduce anxiety. It is a positive emotional outlet to help manage mental health issues," said Beth Vachon, director of development and public relations for LRMHC.

