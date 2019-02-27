GILMANTON — Gilmanton Cafe is featuring original oil paintings by local Gilmanton artist Betty Mitchell. Her work will be on display for about a month.
Mitchell curates the art exhibition at the Town Hall during Old Home Day each year.
She describes the collection of 10 paintings on display as having been inspired by her travels in Italy. Her images of metal, machines, and gears are universally recognizable. "The Amalfi Paper Works," for example, utilizes neutral colors, rusty tones, and shapes that inspire memories of traditional metal farming equipment. Other paintings are more abstract, using bold, geometric shapes.
The Gilmanton Cafe is located at the junction of routes 140 and 107, in the Gilmanton Four Corners. Each painting is for sale.
Her work also is available at Gilmanton’s Own, opening in April and also located in Gilmanton Corners.
To see the exhibit, visit the Gilmanton Cafe at 518 Province Road. For more information, call 603-524-8047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.