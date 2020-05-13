MEREDITH — Ben and Jerry’s is starting Project Joy, a new initiative to spread joy to first responders and front-line workers with donations of ice cream.
The kick-off will be held Wednesday, May 20, with a donation to Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield.
“After Memorial Day Weekend, we will reach out to other front-line workers in the community,” said Liz Breton, manager. “Our goal is to scoop and give away 1,000 cups of joy (ice cream) between May 20 and May 31.”
The scoop shop, located at Mill Falls Marketplace, is reopening for the season Friday, May 15, Sunday-Thursday, noon-7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m.
Customers can pre-order ice cream online by visiting benjerry.com/Meredith up to one hour before closing.
The shop has other safety measures for both customers and staff including gloves, face masks, disinfecting counters and touch points, the installation of sneeze guards, hand sanitizer, and social distancing. The inside seating area is closed. For more information, call 603-279-2200.
(0) comments
