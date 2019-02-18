LACONIA — Historical photographs and information about the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club are the featured exhibit in the Belknap Mill’s Riverside Gallery through Feb. 28. The exhibit is open to the public Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The first sled dog races in Laconia were held in 1929 as a series of weekend events sponsored by the New England Sled Dog Club. The Laconia Sled Dog Club was officially formed in 1931 with a mission to produce and promote sled dog racing in the Lake City as an annual, major winter sporting event. By 1936, “World Championship” was added to the title of the race, the first and only sled dog race at that time to claim the designation. The Lakes Region Sled Dog Club was formed in 1957 and continues to offer this unique, annual sporting event.
Jennifer Hollows never had the chance to meet her great-grandfather, Charles Lyman, the man who established the sport of sled dog racing in Laconia. However, she assumes he started the Laconia Sled Dog Club because he had a passion for sled dogs. She holds fond memories of dog training with her father, Jim Lyman, and family friend, Keith Bryar II, close to her heart while she works on preparations for the race each year. “Generations of the Lyman family have been involved since day one, and my personal goal is to make sure that the accomplishments we’ve made over 90 years never get forgotten.”
