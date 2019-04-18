LACONIA — Belknap House, in conjunction with local pizzerias and microbreweries, will hold its second annual Pizza Brew Fest fundraiser on Thursday, May 2, 5-8 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane. The event is sponsored by North Country Deli and Pizza.
Sample pizza from Sal’s, Southend, Shooters and sample microbrews from Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Company, Woodstock Inn Station & Brewery, and Kettlehead Brewing Company. Last year’s winners, Kettlehead and Southend, return this year hoping to reclaim their title. Vote for a favorite pizza and microbrew. Bid on silent auction items, and participate in a 50/50 raffle.
Belknap House can accommodate two more microbreweries and one pizzeria. Contact Belknap House at 603-527-8097 if interested.
Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. All attendees must be 21 or over. Tickets may be purchased at Belknap House or by visiting belknaphouse.org.
