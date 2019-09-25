MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will offer a two-day Beginning Tatting Class with international award winning tatter and designer Elaine O’Donal on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and Wednesday, Oct. 2.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, class goes from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Students will discover the origins and history of the ancient handcrafting technique, learn about the basic tools used, create patterns, and the process of tatting.
The second class will take place Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Students will practice their new skills to finish up their tatted projects.
The class is informal and will allow each student to proceed at their own pace. No prior experience is necessary.
Tuition is $35, with a materials fee of $12 paid directly to the instructor. Materials fee will include shuttle, thread, and beginner patterns. Students need to bring their own scissors, and paper and pen to take notes.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register or inquire about the class, call 603-279-7920 or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/fiber or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
