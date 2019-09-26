FRANKLIN — The music of the Beatles will fill the Franklin Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 19. Beatles For Sale is a New England-based Beatles tribute band. Formed in 2007, the band was drawn together by their love of The Beatles and the desire to keep the music alive for a new generation. Every show includes music that spans pre-Beatlemania to Abbey Road.
Reserved seating tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, and are available by visiting www.franklinoperahouse.org, or by calling 603-934-1901.
Beatles For Sale are past recipients of Limelight Magazine's Best Tribute Band award for the New England area, as well as several other nominations and wins. For more information about the band, visit www.beatlesforsale.net.
Franklin Opera House is located within the city hall.
