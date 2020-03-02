GILFORD — A corned beef dinner will be held at the Belknap County Sportsmen's Association clubhouse on Lily Pond Road Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m.
Jared and Kelly Irwin will give a talk after dinner on Hunting With Hounds. The slide presentation will discuss what goes into the training of making a hunting dog as well as the care they require. They will bring a few dogs to interact with the audience. The Irwins will also display gear used when hunting with dogs, and animal hides.
The Irwins live in the Berlin area with their son Reid. Jared works for New Hampshire Fish & Game, and has been at the Berlin Fish Hatchery for 16 years with a designation as Fish II. They have hunted in Vermont, Maine, Virginia, and Montana. The couple uses their dogs to track down nuisance bears for the state which are tranquilized and relocated. Maine has utilized their services to track collared bears who left dens in early spring before the batteries were replaced.
Admission is open to all club members and the community. Cost is $15, and water and soda will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.