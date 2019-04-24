MEREDITH — Instructor Ray Lagasse will be teaching a class at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
In this workshop, weavers will choose one basket design from Group 2, and learn the craft of basket making using reed and hardwood. Lagasse will guide the class through the process of constructing a functional handmade basket from start to finish. All tools and materials needed will be supplied. This class is open to all skill levels and no prior basket making experience is needed.
Students are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and beverage to satisfy them during this seven-hour workshop. Tuition with all materials included is $110. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register, call 603-279-7920 or visit the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org and www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
