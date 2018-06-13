TAMWORTH — The Barnstormers Theatre will launch its 88th season with the outrageous, irreverent, side-splitting farce, "The Producers," a Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan musical about two crazy guys who set out to swindle funds by producing a Broadway flop, and their best laid plans turn to...gold. The production will run June 28 to July 7, with no performance on July 4.
Following "The Producers" is an adaptation of the classic Shirley Jackson novel "We Have Always Lived In The Castle," by Hugh Wheeler, on stage July 12-21. A story about a reclusive family who is sequestered in the dark corners of their house, and the question is "Why?" Mystery, suspense, a bit of horror and a pinch of dark humor ensue as the answer unfolds.
From July 26 to August 4, playgoers will be taken backstage at a summer stock theatre in northern New England in "Laughing Stock," a comedy by Charles Morey. What could possibly go wrong as the theater company tries to stage a play? It turns out the answer is "everything!" Come and laugh as the calamities pile up.
It isn't summer at The Barnstormers without an Agatha Christie play, and this summer, audiences will be taken on a journey to a remote island where ten strangers with murky pasts are summoned only to find murder and mayhem. Dame Agatha will keep you guessing to the bitter end in one of her most popular stories, "And Then There Were None," on stage August 9-18.
Rounding out the season from August 23 to September 2 is a whirlwind of song, dance, and comedy as three actors romp through the history of the world as we know it, blithely dicing and shredding everything we've ever learned about history in school in the hilarious "Western Civilization: The Complete Musical (Abridged)," lovingly crafted by Reed Martin, Austin Tichenor, Nick Graham, and Dee Ryan.
And don't forget--The Barnstormers will hold its Grand Annual Auction on Sunday, August 19, under the tent behind The Other Store in Tamworth Village. Beginning at 5 p.m., the Auction will include an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions, all presided over by our favorite MC, George Cleveland.
The Barnstormers Theatre, located in Tamworth Village, performs for two weeks per show, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., with weekend matinees on Saturday at 2 pm and some Sundays at 5 p.m., featuring air conditioning, comfortable seating, and wheelchair access.
For tickets, either to a show or to the auction, visit www.BarnstormersTheatre.org or call the Box Office, open Monday-Saturday 10a.m.-6 p.m., at 603-323-8500. Be sure to ask about their group deals, season subscriptions, Eat Play Stay packages and other special promotions.
