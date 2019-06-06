LACONIA — LRPA, during the month of June, will hold their inaugural “Festival of the Restival,” a celebration of the wacky world of B movies. Watch each Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. for a B movie. This weekend, June 7-8, is 1959’s sci-fi horror cult classic 'The Killer Shrews,' starring James Best, Ingrid Goude, Ken Curtis, Baruch Lumet and Gordon McLendon.
Other films coming up in the Restival Festival are 'The Killer Shrews' (1959) June 10-11, 'Evel Knivevel' (1971) June 14-15, 'Spider Baby' (1964) June 21 & 22, and 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1959) June 28 & 29.
For more information and to stream live, visit www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.