'Avenue Q' actors have been learning and rehearsing lines and songs in a short rehearsal schedule, as well as mastering how to manipulate their character counterparts with these cheerful practice boxes. See the musical 'Avenue Q' at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse July 11-20. For informatin and tickets, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or call 603-279-0333. The box office opens at noon, Monday-Saturday, at 33 Footlight Circle in Meredith. (Courtesy photo)