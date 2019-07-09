MEREDITH — 'Avenue Q' may have played its final New York City performance on May 26, but Lakes Region audiences can see it now at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse.
The multiple Tony Award-winning, puppet-populated musical takes up residence at the playhouse on July 11, with puppet characters Princeton, Kate Monster, the Bad News Bears, Trekkie, and Lucy T Slut among others, as well as the humans who give voice and song to animate their gestures and words. The lyrics are funny, and the friendships poignant.
Director Fran Page has worked with the mix of puppets and people before. Her team includes C. Robin Marcotte, choreography and puppetry; Thom Beaulieu, sound designer; Danee R. Grillo, costume designer; Matthew S. Crane, scenic designer; Tyson Miller, lighting designer; and Kimberly D'Agnese, stage manager. Musical Director Sarah Wussow directs voices and an ensemble of musicians, made up of Lukas Weber, Ray Craigie, Paul Bougelais, Nicholas Pothier, and Lyvie Beyrent.
The actors may be familiar faces at the playhouse. Leanne Brunn is Kate Monster and Lucy the Slut; TJ Lamando is Princeton and Rod; Chris Hendricks is Trekkie and Nicky; Lindsey Bristol is Mrs. T and Bear; plus Amelia Fei as Christmas Eve, Tiffany Renee as Gary Coleman, and Landon Shaw as Brian.
Avenue Q opens on July 11, with performances Monday-Saturday through July 20. The Winnipesaukee Education Department has three events scheduled to explore the production. Friday, July 12, audiences can learn more with a backstage tour and discussion, and on Wednesday, July 17, members of the cast and other guest will offer a post-show talk back session. A pre-show symposium is scheduled for Thursday, July 18. All special events are presented at no additional charge for that evenings’ audiences.
More information and tickets are available by phone at 603-279-0333 and by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org. Meredith Village Savings Bank is the sponsor of the professional summer season at the playhouse; 'Avenue Q' sponsors are The AutoServ Dealerships, 98.3 LNH, and the Schrader Family.
