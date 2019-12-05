MEREDITH — New Hampshire authors Adi Rule, "Hearts of Ice," and Erin Moulton, "Flutter," will visit Innisfree Bookshop in the Mill Falls Marketplace on Sunday, Dec. 8, at noon, to share stories.
Guests will hear a brief reading from each author, followed by suggestions for winter-themed crafting projects including magic wands and dangling pendants. Light refreshments will be provided. Rule's mother, Rebecca Rule, will make a guest appearance. Her own book, "Iciest Diciest Scariest Sled Ride Ever" is back in print after seven years.
Adi Rule lives in New Hampshire with her two cats. Her book "Strange Sweet Song" (2015) won the 2016 New Hampshire Writers Project literary award for Outstanding Young Adult Book and the Vermont College of Fine Arts Houghton Mifflin/Clarion Prize.
Moulton lives in Derry with her husband, son and dogs. She has written five books. Her latest work "Things We Haven't Said" is a nonfiction book about assault, aimed at helping to empower victims.
Rebecca Rule lives in Northwood, New Hampshire. She is the author of eleven books, including "N is for New Hampshire," and current host of “Our Hometown” on NHPTV.
