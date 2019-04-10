MEREDITH — Vermont author and historian Michelle Arnosky Sherburne will offer an history talk and book signing Friday, April 12, at 2:30 p.m. at the Bistro at Meredith Bay Colony Club. The talk is free and open to the public.
Sherburne's presentation will be on New Hampshire’s Hidden History: Slavery and the Underground Railroad. The talk is sponsored by the Meredith Bay Colony Club.
Sherburne started working in a weekly newspaper after graduating from high school. In the business for over 30 years, she is now the production and marketing manager at the 'Journal Opinion' in Bradford, Vermont. She has also freelanced for magazines and newspapers. Sherburne and her husband of 30 years live in Newbury, and have a son in the restaurant business. She is the daughter of children’s author Jim Arnosky, and grew up in the publishing field.
Sherburne has four books on the shelves. She co-edited the Peacham Historical Association’s book, 'A Vermont Hill Town in the Civil War: Peacham’s Story.' She also wrote three books with History Press, 'Abolition and the Underground Railroad in Vermont,' 'St. Albans Raid,' and 'Slavery and the Underground Railroad in New Hampshire.'
For more information, call 603-279-1500. The Meredith Bay Colony Club is at 21 Upper Mile Point Drive.
