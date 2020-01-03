LACONIA — “Watching the Lights Go Out” by Thomas W. Farmen is an inspiring story about his four-year-old chocolate lab Bessie who gradually loses her eyesight. Farmen leads the reader from her diagnosis of terminal blindness through her transition to sightlessness. Taylor Community will host Farmen Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. He will share the story of how, throughout the process, Bessie becomes an expert in growing older with grace and optimism. This free event is open to the public. Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.