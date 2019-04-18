LACONIA — Author Eva A. MacDonnell will share from her book 'The Way of the Dog From the Memoirs of Eros, the Metaphysical Dog.'
Eros lives in a small house in New Hampshire with an elderly couple, another dog and a cat, on 20 acres of farmland.
Dog and book lovers alike are invited to Taylor Community on Monday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building for a lecture and book signing with MacDonnell. This free event is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
