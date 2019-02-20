LACONIA — Author David Brody will discuss his research about Brendan the Navigator’s voyage from Ireland to America in the sixth century on Wednesday, Feb. 20. This free event, sponsored by the Laconia Putnam Fund, is at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
A graduate of Tufts University and Georgetown Law School, Brody is a former Director of the New England Antiquities Research Association and an avid researcher on the subject of pre-Columbian exploration of America. He lives in Westford, Massachusetts with his wife and two daughters.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
