TILTON — To have art selected by peers as the best and worthy of being put on public display at local businesses and institutions for a month is a great honor. Several member artists of the Lakes Region Art Association are winners for the month of August, and will have work on display.
Audrey Rougeot will have work on display at Meredith Village Savings Bank in Meredith, Phyllis Meinke will have her work at Northway Bank in Meredith, Lorrie Wright's work will be at Franklin Savings Bank in Franklin, Sally Hibberd will have a display at Northway Bank in Tilton, Duane Hammond will display at Bank of New Hampshire in Gilford, Barbara McClintock will have her work at Franklin Savings Bank in Gilford, Sheila Cunningham will exhibit at Northway Bank in Laconia, and Gail Brunt will have her work at the Laconia library.
All artwork is for sale. More art and photography can be seen at the LRAA Art Gallery at Tanger Outlet Mall, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132, Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.