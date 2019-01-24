MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department is looking for performers ages eight to 13 to audition for its upcoming production of 'Harriet the Spy.' Patte Sarausky of Laconia will direct the production, to be performed at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse March 22-24.
Adapted for the stage by Leslie Brody from the young adult novel by Louise Fitzhugh, title character Harriet is armed with imagination and a notebook that she uses to chronicle the activities of classmates and adults around her with unintended consequences.
Auditions are Jan. 28-29, from 4-6 p.m. at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. Advance registration is appreciated, and those auditioning need not attend both sessions. For much more information, including a full schedule, and to register for an appointment, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org/education, or call 603-279-0333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.