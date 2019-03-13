MEREDITH — Auditions for the Inter-Lakes Children's Theatre will be held March 23 at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
This summer's shows include Annie, Jr.; Shrek, Jr.; and Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition. Each show rehearses for two weeks and has two performances. Rehearsals are held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Children and teens ages 9-18 may participate in one, two or three productions, as their schedules allow. There is no fee for the program. Directors, music directors and choreographers are also participants in the professional Inter-Lakes Summer Theatre Company.
Auditioners should prepare a song and wear comfortable clothes for a dance combination. To register, call 603-707-6035 or email interlakestheatre@gmail.com. Appointment groups will audition each hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.