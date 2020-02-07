MEREDITH — The Winni Players Community Theatre at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse is holding auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias‘ by Robert Harling.
The play, also a movie in the 1980s starring Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, and Sally Field, is set in the fictional town of Chinquapin, La., where a host of regular clients visit Truvy’s salon to trade jokes, recipes, joys, and tears.
‘Steel Magnolias‘ has roles for six women ranging in age from 19 to mid-60s. It will be directed by Meredith resident Annmarie Karayianes and stage managed by Laconia’s Judi Rogato.
Auditions will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6-8 p.m. Those interested need only attend one session. Rehearsals will be held Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Performances will be May 7-10 and May 14-17. For more information and to register for a time spot, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
