ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary Students, in conjunction with the artists of Circulus Arts, created an immersive and interactive exhibit, which told the story of imaginary explorer Oliver Z. Wanderkook’s adventures.
Throughout an eight-week, artist in residency program, students pieced together their version of Wanderkook’s last expedition. Along the way, students created tribes, where members worked together to reveal Wanderkook’s last adventure through original music, dance, animation, and spoken word.
Parents and community members began their adventure with a welcome from a gnome guide who provided guests with a trail map and a puzzle piece. As guests visited the Mangrove, Coconut, Way Down Under, Honey Bee, Jungle and Volcano tribes, they enjoyed imaginative student presentations portraying Wanderkook’s travels. Each tribe also presented visitors with an additional puzzle piece from their land. The completed puzzle revealed Wanderkook’s final location.
Following the interactive exhibit, the program moved to the gym for the Spring Concert. Students performed original Wanderkook songs, along with music from around the world.
The Circular Arts team includes co-founders and producers Jonny Peiffer and Catherine Stewart, and illustrator and artist Sam Paolini.
This integrated project was made possible in part by a grant from the New Hampshire Council for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.