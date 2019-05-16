Ashland artist Jessica Fligg to present at Lakes Region Art Association Gallery

TILTON — Artist Jessica Fligg will be the guest presenter for the Lakes Region Art Association’s May Members Meeting on Monday, May 20, at the LRAA Gallery in Tanger Outlets. Fligg will update the group about her mobile art studio, a vintage 1969 camper-turned-fully-functional studio on wheels. She travels throughout the Northeast attending plein air events. She will explain how she uses what she learns while plein air painting in her studio works. Fligg will give an oil painting demonstration focusing on her process of starting a painting with a block in stage and how she works alla prima both in the studio and en plein air.
Fligg is an award-winning artist primarily working in oils. She studied painting at the New Hampshire Institute of Art in Manchester. She works from her studio in Ashland and paints en plein air. She started drawing at a young age, and her interest and passion for the arts have grown since. Fligg studies how lines, positive and negative spaces, lights and shadows work together to create space and visual pathways. She is currently working on 'A Year In Plein Air Painting,' where she paints at least one plein air painting each week throughout the year. Fligg enjoys working on still life paintings and mixed media pieces in her studio. She draws inspiration from daily life to write and illustrate children's stories, available by visiting www.lulu.com. To learn more about Fligg and her art, visit www.jessica-fligg-artist.weebly.com.
The meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public. Fligg's presentation will follow a brief meeting of the association.
