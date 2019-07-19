CANTERBURY — Five artists are moving to Canterbury Shaker Village in July, not to become Shakers but to find new inspiration and share their creative process with visitors. Amid the setting of historic buildings and gardens, there will be painters and sculptors, yoga, dance, theater, live music, and aerialists throughout the two-week celebration of the arts from Tuesday, July 23 to Saturday, Aug. 3. A schedule of events is available by visiting www.shakers.org.
Arts Week culminates on Aug. 3 with the world premiere of 'The Changemakers,' a collaboration between Ballet Misha and N Squared, two dance companies from Manchester. “This is a multifaceted investigation into the Shaker values of gender equality, inclusion and love,” said village Trustee Joan Brodsky, whose New Hampshire Dance Collaborative is a sponsor of the event.
On Sunday July 28, Theater Kapow of Manchester will stage a reading of 'As It Is in Heaven' by Arlene Hutton, accompanied by the Canterbury Singers of Concord Community Music School performing original Shaker music. The play depicts a fictional group of Shaker sisters grappling with change in their community, and faces the universal tensions that arise when an established order is threatened by outside forces.
On Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25, children can take part in interactive workshops in dance and yoga. On Aug. 3, families can enjoy Shaker Saturday activities in the morning and a dynamic performance by aerialists Go Ninja of Manchester at 1 p.m. Children are admitted free on Shaker Saturdays, always the first Saturday of the month at Shaker Village.
Dance artists will join guided tours on Thursday, July 25 and Thursday, Aug. 1, bringing the tour narrative to life through their complementary movements choreographed to reflect the Shaker lives once lived there.
Painters Ann Saunderson, Jason Correia, and Patrick Cunha, video and performance artist Rachelle Beaudoin, and ceramic artist Brandy Williams will each live and work at the village throughout the two weeks, setting up their own studios and sharing artistry with visitors.
Five pieces of outdoor sculpture will also be on display at the village during Arts Week. Created by metal sculptor Will Jandl from Brookline, the ribbon-like abstract forms will juxtapose modern lines with traditional Shaker buildings.
Arts Week Sponsors are New Hampshire Dance Collaborative, the Joan Brodsky Fund, CCA Global Partners, and Brady-Sullivan.
Canterbury Shaker Village is open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday evening 75-minute guided tours will be offered July 24, Aug. 7, and Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Visit www.shakers.org for more information.
