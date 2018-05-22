WOLFEBORO — The Governor Wentworth Arts Council is holding a Silent Art Auction, with artwork on display at The Art Place through May 26, ahead of its 50th anniversary celebration with Wolfeboro's first art festival of 2018.
Local artist Peter Ferber is adding his original oil painting “Green and Gold” to the variety of pieces in the auction, with the sales to be made on Saturday, May 26, between 5 and 7:30 p.m.
During the past 50 years, the Arts Council has provided 34 years of “Artists in the Park” as well as the Town Statue of Grandfather and Grandson, art exhibits in public places, and 18 years of “First Night” (co-chaired by GWAC and the Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce), and promoting and supporting arts in the community, schools and libraries.
