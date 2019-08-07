GILMANTON — Gilmanton Old Home Day invites artists to participate in the art gallery show. Gilmanton and surrounding area artists are welcomed to hang their creations for a one-day show. Paintings, mixed media, photography, pottery and digital art are included. All ages are welcome, and artists may submit up to three pieces at $4 each for the judged event.
Children’s art is hung in the Kids Tunnel Gallery at no charge, and all are welcome to submit.
Drop off art on Friday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information and to register, contact Betty Mitchell at 603-387-1807 or mitchbet@metrocast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.