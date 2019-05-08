LACONIA — The Art Window on Canal Street, sponsored by U-Frame We-Frame, is hosting Laconia artist Steve Hall during the month of May as part of its monthly window exhibits showcasing works by local artists. Sara Rines, shop owner, is devoting one of her three windows to displaying the paintings of customers who come to her for framing.
After moving to Laconia last July, Hall was eager to explore his new city. Impressed by the brick mills and other preserved buildings, he set out to interpret them on canvas.
Blending his art skills with his technical background, his pieces capture the essence of each place in detail. With a life-long interest in pen and ink drawing, Hall began painting two years ago and now devotes time to painting daily in his home studio.
An additional feature of this exhibit is two paintings of motorcyclists at Weirs Beach. “I have always been a motorcycle enthusiast, and they are such an integral part of Laconia’s identity that including them in this exhibit representing the spirit of Laconia seemed fitting,” he said.
