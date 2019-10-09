CANTERBURY — A full roster of events this month offers many reasons to visit Canterbury Shaker Village this fall.
The village presents its Vintage Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., in partnership with the White Mountain Chapter of the Ford Model A Club of America. The event attracts automobile and motorcycle owners and enthusiasts from across the region.
Anyone can bring their antique car or motorcycle, 25 years and older, to the family-friendly car show. There is no pre-registration or entry fee for vintage car owners, who also receive free admission to the museum and its amenities for the driver and one passenger. There is a cash raffle.
Admission to the car show is included with admission to the village. Join the fun while admiring automobiles and motorcycles from many eras, meeting the owners and other vintage car enthusiasts, enjoying tours and exhibits, and shopping for local handcrafts. Food truck fare will be available, as well as soups, salads, sandwiches and baked goods at the Creamery Cafe.
Later, Shaker Village will have evening Spirit Encounters Tour, a chance to hear stories of ghosts and spirits. Advance reservations are required. The tours are offered on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, and Friday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 27. Book tickets by visiting shakers.org up to 48 hours before each tour. Tickets are also available by phone at 603-783-9511, ext. 284, or at the museum store the night of the event starting at 6 p.m. The tour is recommended for ages 12 and up. Groups of 10 or more may book private tours on other evenings.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-8 p.m., traditional music will come to the village for the second annual Harvest Music Festival, sponsored in part by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts. Two outdoor stages will host traditional music performers including High Range Band, Liz Faiella with Lindsay Straw, The Wholly Rollers, the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, Jim Prendergast with Hanz Araki, and Rose Hip Jam, playing bluegrass, Celtic, folk and lively, traditional fiddle playing. Throughout the event, learn about the musical traditions of the Canterbury Shakers, and see the newly restored 1887 Hook & Hastings pipe organ in the Chapel of the Dwelling House. Sample fare at the Creamery Cafe and try local brews from Canterbury Aleworks.
Book admission by visiting shakers.org until 48 hours before the event. Tickets will also be sold over the phone at 603-783-9511, ext. 284, and at the door. Library passes will not be honored for this event.
Canterbury Shaker Village is open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 20, then weekends only through November, at 288 Shaker Road.
