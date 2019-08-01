TILTON — Mooonalisa is one piece of art on display at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery for the members annual exhibit, running through Sept. 2.
Gallery hours are extended during the month of August, Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The gallery is closed Mondays, except Labor Day, Sept. 2.
There will be an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6-8 p.m. Light refreshment will be served. The public is invited to see the new artwork and celebrate the awards and recognition afforded the artists, and vote for the People’s Choice Award.
The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road.
