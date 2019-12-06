LACONIA — The name Winnipesaukee was derived from the word “Wiwininebesaki” in the Algonquian Sodoki language, meaning “the Lakes Region.” The lake is estimated to have 183 miles of shoreline, the largest known lake in New Hampshire, containing an estimated 365 islands.
In the 1920s and '30s, the Granite State had pioneers of aviation, including Robert Fogg. He was also a founder of the fixed base operator industry. The FBO allowed commercial businesses to operate on airport grounds and provide services to the airport, after the Air Commerce Act was passed in 1926.
In Jane Rice’s book, "Bob Fogg and New Hampshire’s Golden Age of Aviation," she explores a local aviator’s adventurous and independent spirit coupled with the history of a new industry. Before bridges, Fogg used his seaplane to transport mail and newspapers back and forth to the islands from the Weirs among other tasks. Originally published by Peter E Randall in 2012, we offer to you a historical book with enduring value.
Filled with an account of airplanes, Lakes Region history, and photographs, the book makes a great gift for those interested in New Hampshire history, antique airplanes, or book collectors. Rice, local author and historian and a graduate of Laconia High School, has been a librarian at the Moultonborough Public Library for over 35 years.
Come to Annie’s on Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, meet the author, and pick up a signed copy of her book, on the Barton’s Motel property at 1330 Union Ave.
