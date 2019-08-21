Annie and the Orphans, the popular, six-piece Lakes Region band, was formed in 1964 and has performed in many venues for over 50 years, including as a featured act on the M/S Mount Washington.
Lead vocalist Anatole “Annie” Paquette and bass player, Bob McNab are two of the original performers. The band specializes in rock and roll, and during their performance the musicians will intertwine dance music from the '50s and the British Invasion of the '60s. The group always gives the audience a high energy performance and promises to get everyone's spirits up and toes tapping.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show, and tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
