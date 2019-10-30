MOULTONBOROUGH — Join Agape Ministries at 80 Bean Road on Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for a day of shopping, games, food and fun. There will be craft items for sale by various New Hampshire crafters. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 a.m. to noon. Refreshments will be available for sale. There will be raffles with proceeds going to Agape Ministries food pantries in Moultonborough and Ossipee. Drawings for raffles begin at 1:45 p.m. There will also be games for children, make and take art, and a cake walk. The event is sponsored by Agape Ministries Servants Inc. For more information, call 603-520-8055.
