LACONIA — Advice to the Players will present 'Shakespeare and the Language that Shaped the World,' by Kevin G. Coleman, on Wednesday, July 17 at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
The play is a tour through the life, times, and works of William Shakespeare, led by nine actors equipped with 10 stools, a couple of broadswords, a bit of historical information and scenes from many of his plays.
Kevin G. Coleman, director of education at Shakespeare & Company, created the show. It is a fun, accessible introduction to Shakespeare with enough depth to engage those who have already studied his works.
