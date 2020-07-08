SANDWICH – Advice To The Players concert series is heading into the digital age with a mix of livestreams, recorded content and social distancing plans for the Arts Center at 12 Main Street with a summer lineup.
All concerts will be available online at 7:30 p.m. (nearly) every Thursday through the end of August and accessible via ATTP’s Facebook page. Concerts will be available online for one week – and donations made to the concert campaign will be split 50/50 between Advice To The Players and that week's concert artists. People can donate by visiting the ATTP’s Concert page on their website.
Some performances will have live audiences at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street in Center Sandwich, with limited capacity seating that implements social distancing in accordance with up-to-date state and CDC recommendations. Attendance at all live performances require an RSVP, and up-to-date information on a specific concert can be found on ATTP’s website, www.advicetotheplayers.org.
The schedule includes:
July 16th – Elizabeth Field and Uri Wassertzug of the Lakeview Chamber Group. Their performance will be available on Facebook Premiere on July 16 at 7:30 and will be available online for one week. They will be performing chamber music, Field on her violin and Wassertzug on his viola.
July 23rd – Lindsay Roberts accompanied by Tamar Greene will be showcasing a performance of Broadway music and other show tunes. Her concert will be available online only as she will be showing clips from two earlier concerts recorded at the Arts Center at 12 Main, as well as some new material recorded specifically for Advice To The Players concert series. Her performance will be available online on Facebook Premiere at 7:30 p.m. on July 23 and will remain online for one week.
July 30th – Andriana Gnap is planning a program of classic jazz, Ukrainian songs, and some of her own work. Her concert will be recorded on July 29 at the Arts Center and be available online July 30 starting at 7:30 p.m., and remain available for the week.
ATTP has a full season planned, so make sure to mark your calendars.
Dates below reflect Wednesdays’ live performances (once permitted) and Thursdays’ online release date:
August 5 & 6
David Lockwood
August 12 & 13
Tammy and John Flanigan
August 19 & 20
Shepley Metcalf
with Ron Roy
August 26 & 27
The Bakery Band
The Concerts Series at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street is produced by Advice To The Players. The concert series hosts weekly concerts in the summer, and intermittent concerts through the fall, winter, and spring. Donations support the arts, the artists and the venue. For more information visit www.advicetotheplayers.org/the-concerts-series.
