SANDWICH — Advice To The Players will present a holiday rendition of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, "Twelfth Night" at The Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 15, and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21-22, at 7:30 p.m., with a late matinee on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Reduced to a 90-minute, six-person production filled with laughter and song, it promises to be the perfect holiday outing.
Twelfth Night starts with a shipwreck that separates the twins Sebastian and Viola far from home. Each believes the other is dead, and they must find their own way alone. Viola’s way leads her to dress as a man and work for Orsino, a lovesick duke whose object of devotion will not have him. Countess Olivia spurns the advances of the Duke, but has no problem developing affection for Viola’s male alter-ego, Cesario.
Meanwhile, Olivia’s drunken rogue of an uncle, Sir Toby, and his cowardly knight friend, Sir Andrew, cause trouble in the lady’s house, with the aid of two mischievous servants, Maria and Fabian, at the expense of the pompous butler, Malvolio.
All the while, Sebastian is traveling through the countryside, getting confused for Cesario — even by Olivia.
The show will be directed by Diana Evans, who previously directed a staged reading of "Natural Shocks" by Lauren Gundersen in the spring, and star favorites Willam Viau, Elizabeth Cardaropoli, and Johnny Segalla from Advice To The Players’ summer production of "Love’s Labour’s Lost."
Joining the production and the company for the first time are students Ethan Fifield, Katherine Sugar, and Alexandra Flammia.
The Arts Center is located at 12 Main St., Sandwich. General admission is $20, with $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available online at advicetotheplayers.org and by calling 603-285-7115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.