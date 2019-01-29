TILTON — Artist Acacia Rogers will teach a six-week beginner’s oil painting course in the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132 at Tanger Outlets. Beginning Saturday, March 2, from 1-4 p.m., additional dates are March 9, March 16, March 23, March 30, and April 6. Students should bring their own supplies.
Rogers' six-week painting workshop will teach everything from learning about pigments and the differences between paint brands, to the varieties of brushes and why certain types work for certain media, as well as color mixing, choosing and transferring a reference image to canvas, what makes a good reference image, building up an image in layers from start to finish and creating a complete and beautiful painting to be proud of. All experience levels are welcome.
Acacia Rogers is a self-taught artist who for over 10 years has worked using various painting media. Her inspiration comes from nature, with a particular affinity for animals and wildlife. As a child she drew artistic inspiration from Disney movies. She later painted portraits, still life, and landscapes. Rogers now paints full time, and currently shows her work in the Ceres gallery in Portsmouth, and is the vice president of the Lakes Region Art Association.
To learn more including supplies needed and to sign up, email AcaciaRogersArt@gmail.com, or visit AcaciaRogers.wix.com/Artist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.